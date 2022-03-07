MONTOGMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA confirmed the death of Senior Trooper Larry Young, 68, after he suffered a sudden heart attack on March 4.

Young, of Birmingham, was assigned to the Motor Carrier Safety Unit and leaves behind a number of family and friends.

Young, who initially joined the agency in 2009, was first assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division. In March 2021, Young was given the Officer of the Year Award by the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club for his work in reducing crashes and fatalities, along with his leadership skills.

“I want to personally extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Sr. Trooper Young’s entire family, as well as all of his loved ones. Sr. Trooper Young, who was a military veteran, retired firefighter, and a 13-year veteran with our Agency, truly exemplified the heart of a public servant. He excelled as an ALEA Trooper and was the epitome of courtesy and professionalism. The entire ALEA family is devastated at the news of his unexpected passing, and we mourn this tragic loss alongside family, friends and many other loved ones. Sr. Trooper Young will truly be missed; however, his legacy will live on in the lives of those he impacted throughout his years of unwavering service to the citizens of Alabama,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.