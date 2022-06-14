MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in the Montgomery County area.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charles Calvin Harris, 32, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs, Ala. Tuesday morning.

Harris is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 208 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a khaki-colored inmate uniform at the time of the escape.

Harris was currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for a theft of property conviction in 2018.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.