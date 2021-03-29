ALEA reminds Alabamians to be safe during spring break

As students and their parents prepare for a much deserved break, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding everyone to stay safe.

There’s no doubt this school year has been difficult on both students and parents – and many people are looking forward to getting away for just a little bit.

But ALEA is urging spring breakers and their families to “think smart before you start.”

Officials say roadways across the state will be busier than normal over the next month and many of those traveling will be new drivers. They encourage parents and students to sit down before you leave for the trip and pre-plan the route you’re going to take. You should also make sure your car is functioning properly and that you bring along a roadside emergency kit.

ALEA is also reminding everyone that drivers 16 or 17 years old can’t have more than one passenger other than family members in their vehicle and they can’t drive between midnight and 6 a.m. without a parent or a licensed driver over the age of 21.

There are also certain COVID-19 precautions to think about when heading out for spring break.

Alabama beaches require six feet of social distancing between people from different households; the same goes for pools at hotels and condominiums.

Alabama’s mask order also requires that a mask or face covering be worn in all indoor spaces open to the public, public transit vehicles including Uber and Lyft, and outdoor public spaces where 10 or more people are gathered.

Governor Kay Ivey has said she will not extend the mask order past April 9.

If you are headed to the beaches from spring break it’s also a good idea to educate yourself about water safety.

just this past weekend, Pensacola Beach lifeguards in Florida had to rescue 93 people from the Gulf.

For information on water safety, including what to do if you’re caught in a rip current, check out our Gulf Coast Forecast.