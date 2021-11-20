ALEA issues BLUE Alert for man involved in injuring State Trooper

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency BLUE Alert for a man wanted in connection to the injury of a State Trooper.

Randy Lee Wade, 57, is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Alabama Highway 28 and I-20/59 in Livingston.

Authorities say Wade is believed to be a serious risk to the public. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the State Bureau of Investigation at (334) 676-7250 or call 911.

