ALABAMA (WDHN)— The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency put out a release concerning the eight traffic-related deaths that were investigated over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

The deadly crashes occurred in Cleburne, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Mobile, and Pike counties.

According to the ALEA release, four of seven persons traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts were not safely buckled up at the time of the crashes. One crash included a motorcyclist.

The recorded crashes took place during the designated five-day travel period, between 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, and 12:00 a.m. November 27.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the eight individuals who

tragically lost their lives during the holiday travel period. No one should have to endure the

heart-wrenching notification from an ALEA Trooper that their loved one is not returning home” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a press release.

In 2021, ALEA Troopers investigated seven traffic-related deaths. They investigated eight in 2020, and eleven in 2019. The statistics do not represent traffic-related deaths investigated by local law enforcement over the designated period of time.

For the upcoming Christmas and New Years holiday, ALEA will be working with local law enforcement agencies around the state to not only increase patrols but also educate the public on safety and risky driving.

