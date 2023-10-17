DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — A representative of the Perkins family says authorities are expected to share the body camera video from the night Stephen Perkins was shot with the family’s legal team Tuesday.

Brent Lipscomb, who represents the Perkins Family, told News 19’s Lauren Layton Monday night that The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is supposed to share the video with the Perkin’s legal team.

Lipscomb said he is not sure if the family will also be able to see the video at this time, but said he should be able to release more information Tuesday.

Stephen Perkins was killed by Decatur Police in the early morning hours of September 29th following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Perkins died in a nearby medical facility after he pointed a weapon toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.

The Perkins Family and protesters have called for the body camera footage to be released since Perkin’s death.

Two weeks ago, the family retained national civil rights attorney Lee Merritt to represent them in matters related to Perkins’ death.