BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Memorial Day is coming up and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) warns while summer is fun it can be dangerous if no precautions are taken.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor states, “Summer is a wonderful time to plan family vacations, travel and enjoy the waterways. Unfortunately, it can also be filled with hazards and has proven to be one of the most dangerous times of the year.”

“Safety is our top priority, and this holiday weekend will be no different as we are proud to participate and conduct a variety of initiatives, details and safety events in the days leading up to Memorial Day to reduce crashes on both the highways and waterways in order to save lives,” said Taylor.

The official travel period for Memorial Day begins at midnight May 26 and lasts until midnight May 29. ALEA plans on having all available troopers actively patrolling both roadways and waterways.

While ALEA wants everyone to enjoy themselves, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety, Colonel Jon Archer, says that people must control themselves, especially in the case of alcohol consumption.

“Please understand we will not tolerate driving or operating a boat while impaired. We want everyone to have a fun and enjoyable holiday weekend as we begin the summer season, but if you choose to consume alcohol, please do so responsibly.”

The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments and the ALEA Aviation unit are partnering up in order to increase safety on Alabama beaches with rescue swimmers and deploying aircraft. Aircraft will be used to patrol areas where lifeguard presence is lacking.

This also weekend marks the first launch of “Summer of Safety” campaign, sharing safety tips on boating and roadway safety for 101 days until Labor Day weekend.

Taylor shared, “Each year, we develop safety campaigns and participate in high-visibility enforcement details to educate the public and enforce the state’s laws to make it safer for all citizens and visitors.”

View the ALEA Playbook to view more safety tips to better prepare for the summer fun.