JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has found the body of a man who went missing in Lake Guntersville Friday night.

ALEA says Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, of Albertville went into Lake Guntersville in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson County to help get a dog out of the water but never resurfaced.

A spokesperson with ALEA says Abston was on a pontoon boat when he entered the water. Abston was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

ALEA says that Abston’s body was found on July 9 at approximately 9:20 a.m. near the same location in which he went missing.