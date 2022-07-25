DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A singe-boat crash in Mobile Bay late Friday night at Jeremiah Denton Airport in Dauphin Island left one person dead and four others “injured” and transported to the hospital, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to the release and officials with ALEA, at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, a boat “struck a concrete barrier,” which is at the base of the runway that extends into the water. The crash ejected passenger Quinton E. Zirlott, 22, from the boat resulting in his death. The driver, Robert C. Zirlott, 23, was transported to Springhill Medical Center for injuries. Three other passengers in the boat were transported to USA Medical Center and treated for injuries.

Bransen J. Lee, 23, Chase R. Stork, 23, and Linda E. Kincey, 23, were three passengers transported to USA Medical Center.

No other information or details are available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigate. This is an ongoing investigation.

A petition has been made on Change.org in an effort to “raise awareness and try to fix the issue of the Dauphin Island Runway being invisible at night and to hopefully avoid boat wrecks while maintaining a safe runway view for landing aircraft,” according to the petition.

The petition currently has over 2,500 signatures in just under 12 hours.