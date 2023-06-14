MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a serious problem with a silly solution. ALDOT is using humor to keep traffic flowing through the Bankhead Tunnel.

Trucks get stuck in the Bankhead Tunnel dozens of times a year, backing up traffic for hours and causing a lot of damage. To keep it from happening, there are signs, hanging bars and sirens. But they don’t always work.

So now, ALDOT is suing humor.

“It was just an idea to catch someone’s attention,” said ALDOT Traffic Manager Nicholas Hunter who came up with the idea to replace boring notices with clever quips and witty warnings. He enlisted the help of some fellow ALDOT workers.

“We kind of just went with it,” said Hunter’s co-worker Ted Holder.

The first fun sign went up about a year ago and was inspired by Bruno Mars.

“If you don’t believe me just watch,” says Hunter. “It was a big hit! We had a lot of feedback on social media.”

And after that, the silly signs with a serious purpose were off and running.

“A lot of people when they hit the Bankhead Tunnel by accident say ‘my GPS told me to go this way.’ So we came up with a sign that said “Your GPS says read this sign,” said Holder.

A lot of the messages have been holiday themed:

Halloween – “Trick or Treat. Be Under 12 Ft!”

Thanksgiving – “Stuff a Turkey, Not Bankhead”

Christmas – “12 Feet, We Are Serious Clark”

“I liked that one,” said Hunter. “Everyone’s seen that movie.”

Then there was Mardi Gras – “More Throws Less Tows”

St Patrick’s Day (with a nod to the Crichton Leprechaun) – “Under 12 Feet Say Yeah!!!”

And Easter – “All the Peeps Under 12 Feet!”

A group of ALDOT workers meets periodically to spitball ideas.

Just before Memorial Day they chose a military themed sign – “12 ft clearance. The Battle of Bankhead”

All of the fun signs seem to be having the desired effect.

“We actually tracked some of the number of tunnel strikes, and they were reduced,” said Hunter.

Two lines. 15 characters maximum per line. Getting laughs. And getting the job done.

“Anything we can do to try to get drivers to see those signs and obey them, we try to do it,” said Holder. “Including humor!”

Hunter says with the signs’ soaring popularity, ALDOT is now getting a lot of suggestions from the public. He says he loves the public interest and involvement.

Some other popular signs include: