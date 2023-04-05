ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s comments and feedback for the 2023 Alabama State Rail Plan.

You have a chance to make your comments heard through an online survey and/or two online public meetings.

The online survey is open until April 30. The Two online public meetings will be held on Thursday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 12. Both will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The SRP is used to prioritize and guide the state in prioritizing investment in rail system operations and infrastructure improvements to provide a safe, efficient and environmentally sound Alabama rail system,” reads the release.

Access the full Alabama State Rail Plan online.

The Amtrak train made its first trip through Mobile in February. A passenger rail service is scheduled to begin this year between New Orleans and the Port City. A rail service has not run since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged the track.