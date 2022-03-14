MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s unemployment rate for January is 3.1%, unchanged from December and down considerably from the same time last year, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.

The rate represents 69,141 unemployed people, compared to 69,434 in December and 90,390 in January 2021, or 4%.

“Alabama’s healthy economic environment is carrying on, with our unemployment rate holding steady yet again for a fourth consecutive month,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a press release. “While holding steady may not seem like a positive thing to some, given the uncertainties that currently exist in our national economy, I’m proud to say that, so far, Alabama is maintaining positive employment trends.”

Fitzgerald said that over 33,000 jobs had been created statewide since January 2021.

In 2021, average weekly wages also increased by $30.60. The leisure and hospitality sector saw yearly wage growth of $34.93, while the education and health services sector saw yearly growth of $101.88.

Over the past year, all of Alabama’s 67 counties experienced an unemployment rate drop.

Counties with the lowest unemployment are:

Shelby County (2.2%)

Marshall, Limestone, and Cullman Counties (2.5%)

Morgan, Elmore, and Blount Counties (2.6%)

Counties with the highest unemployment are:

Wilcox County (11.2%)

Lowndes County (8.6%)

Perry County at (8.4%)

Cities with the lowest unemployment are:

Homewood (2%)

Alabaster at (2.1%)

Athens and Madison (2.3%)

Major cities with the highest unemployment are: