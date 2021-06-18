Alabama’s unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s unemployment rate continues to fall as the state economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced a new record low of 3.4% unemployment for the month of May. That’s down from 3.6% in April, and a huge cut from May 2020’s rate of 7.9% as the pandemic began to ramp up within the state.

May’s rate represents just over 75,000 unemployed persons, compared to 174,680 during the same time last year.

“Our record-breaking streak is continuing in May, and we hope that it continues throughout the rest of the year,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Yet again, we’ve dropped our unemployment rate and each month, we are getting closer and closer to our pre-pandemic record low unemployment rate of 2.6%.”

The counties with the lowest unemployment rate were Shelby County (1.8%), Blount County (1.9%), and Marshall, Franklin, and DeKalb Counties, which all sit at 2%.