MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley, died Thursday after being diagnosed with brain tumors. He was 80 years old.

The Alabama House of Representatives announced his death in a statement Thursday night.

McMillan’s longevity gave him the unofficial title of “dean of the House.” He was first elected as a Democrat in 1980 to succeed his twin brother, John McMillan, who had been appointed to head the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. He switched to the Republican Party in 1993.

McMillan announced in January that he had been diagnosed with three brain tumors and would be undergoing treatment.

“Because of his experience in the House, Steve was a mentor to many members through the years and he was a close friend and trusted advisor to me,” House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said in a statement. “He wasn’t afraid to take unpopular stands as long as it benefited or protected the people in his district.”

McMillan owned a real estate firm, McMillan and Associates.