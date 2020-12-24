Alabama’s largest HIV health care unit expanding

The University of Alabama at Birmingham 1917 Clinic, the largest HIV health care unit in Alabama and one of the country’s preeminent HIV clinics, has relocated to the Dewberry Building located at 3220 Fifth Ave. South in Birmingham’s Lakeview district. (UAB)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Alabama’s largest health care unit for treating HIV patients has relocated to a larger location.

The 1917 Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has moved from its old home in downtown to a new site in Birmingham’s Lakeview district. The clinic has more than doubled in size to 27 examination rooms. It also has added a second room for medical procedures and new space for counseling services.

1917 Clinic exam room in Dewberry Building in Lakeview (UAB)

“This move will allow for increased capacity to meet the existing and burgeoning need for HIV comprehensive multidisciplinary care and support service to people with HIV and the community,” said clinic director James Raper, Ph.D., CRNP. “It also allows us to more effectively do outreach to identify persons with HIV who are not engaged in care, and simultaneously do outreach and provide PrEP services to people at risk for HIV.”

With more than 3,600 active patients, clinic director James Raper says the expansion will help provide comprehensive care for people with HIV, which can cause AIDS.

While the 1917 Clinic occupies the majority of the Dewberry Building, Birmingham AIDS Outreach has space in the building as well, which is indicative of 1917’s mission to work with community partners and agencies to support all patient needs.

“This move will provide renewed synergy between 1917 Clinic and BAO as community partners in the fight to end the HIV epidemic while addressing the immediate needs of the HIV community,” Raper said. “I am excited about the decades of HIV patient care ahead of us in this new space.”

The 1917 Clinic has treated more than 12,000 patients with HIV in its three-decade tenure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.