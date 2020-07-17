Alabama’s first selfie museum ‘The Pixel Room’ opens in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ready to take your Instagram game up a notch? Well then, grab a selfie stick and go nuts at Alabama’s first-ever selfie museum in Birmingham.

Dubbed “The Pixel Room,” this unique photo experience is bound to be a paradise for perfect picture seekers.

“Imagine a museum where you are the masterpiece,” said Sly King, The Pixel Room Social Media and Branding Manager. “The interactive pop-up museum is a trendy mixture of art, style and culture.”

The selfie playground boasts more than 20 photo sets and exhibits featuring a one-of-a-kind “Lemonade Room,” “Dynamic Disco,” an “Out-of-the-Box Experience,” among other creative backdrops.

The Pixel Room is located in Leeds at The Shops at Grand River: 6200 Grand River Blvd East Suite #646 Leeds, Alabama 35094. (Park near The Drive-in movie theater or the Coach Factory) Entry costs $23 for adults, $17 for kids 5-12, with free admission for children 4 and under. Use the code PIXEL for $5 off until July 18, 2020.

Hours of operation:

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sanitation and social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to staff.

Have you visited “The Pixel Room”? Email your selfies to webstaff@cbs42.com or share them on social media!

