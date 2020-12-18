Alabama’s first rapid bus transit system ‘Birmingham Xpress’ under construction

Below is an unedited press release from the City of Birmingham:

Birmingham (December 18, 2020) – A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the start of

construction for Birmingham Xpress, the City of Birmingham’s bus rapid transit system.

Birmingham Xpress will connect 25 neighborhoods to opportunities and vital services along a

10-mile corridor between Five Points West and Woodlawn. The first construction will focus on

the west transit center in Five Points West near Birmingham CrossPlex. This is the first bus rapid

transit system in Alabama.

Birmingham Xpress is a City of Birmingham project in partnership with the U.S. Department of

Transportation Federal Transit Administration and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit

Authority (BJCTA). The system uses bus rapid transit technology and design to improve travel

time, lower costs and enhance service appeal. The project is funded by federal transit grants and

the city.

Construction will be completed in early 2022.

“Simply put, Birmingham Xpress will be a connector for eastern and western neighborhoods to

jobs, services and opportunities,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “Providing

reliable, efficient and alternative transportation options for our residents and visitors has been a

priority. Birmingham Xpress will enhance public transportation for our residents and

neighborhoods.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, helped secure the

federal transit grant for the project.

“It’s so exciting to see the $20 million in federal funding we fought so hard to secure in 2015 pay

off in a way that will directly impact Birmingham residents’ everyday lives! The Birmingham

Xpress West Transit Center will improve travel time and decrease costs, connecting more

Birmingham residents to their places of work and communities, and increasing livability and

opportunity. This critical project will bring us one step closer to ensuring our public

transportation systems are both equitable and sustainable,” said U.S. Rep. Sewell.

The city and BJCTA have partnered to host informational meetings about Birmingham Xpress,

including a meeting with contractors to learn more about opportunities connected to construction

of the system.

“Birmingham Xpress is a game changer for public transportation in the Birmingham-Jefferson

County region”, said Frank T. Martin, BJCTA Executive Director and CEO. “It is the first phase

of what we believe will be expanded to other communities in the future. We are excited to

operate Birmingham Xpress and make it an integral part of the services we provide.”

For more information about Birmingham Xpress and the bus rapid transit system, go to

https://www.birminghamal.gov/brt.