Alabama’s first rapid bus transit system ‘Birmingham Xpress’ under construction

Below is an unedited press release from the City of Birmingham:
Birmingham (December 18, 2020) – A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the start of
construction for Birmingham Xpress, the City of Birmingham’s bus rapid transit system.
Birmingham Xpress will connect 25 neighborhoods to opportunities and vital services along a
10-mile corridor between Five Points West and Woodlawn. The first construction will focus on
the west transit center in Five Points West near Birmingham CrossPlex. This is the first bus rapid
transit system in Alabama.
Birmingham Xpress is a City of Birmingham project in partnership with the U.S. Department of
Transportation Federal Transit Administration and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit
Authority (BJCTA). The system uses bus rapid transit technology and design to improve travel
time, lower costs and enhance service appeal. The project is funded by federal transit grants and
the city.
Construction will be completed in early 2022.
“Simply put, Birmingham Xpress will be a connector for eastern and western neighborhoods to
jobs, services and opportunities,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “Providing
reliable, efficient and alternative transportation options for our residents and visitors has been a
priority. Birmingham Xpress will enhance public transportation for our residents and
neighborhoods.”
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, helped secure the
federal transit grant for the project.
“It’s so exciting to see the $20 million in federal funding we fought so hard to secure in 2015 pay
off in a way that will directly impact Birmingham residents’ everyday lives! The Birmingham
Xpress West Transit Center will improve travel time and decrease costs, connecting more
Birmingham residents to their places of work and communities, and increasing livability and
opportunity. This critical project will bring us one step closer to ensuring our public
transportation systems are both equitable and sustainable,” said U.S. Rep. Sewell.
The city and BJCTA have partnered to host informational meetings about Birmingham Xpress,
including a meeting with contractors to learn more about opportunities connected to construction
of the system.
“Birmingham Xpress is a game changer for public transportation in the Birmingham-Jefferson
County region”, said Frank T. Martin, BJCTA Executive Director and CEO. “It is the first phase
of what we believe will be expanded to other communities in the future. We are excited to
operate Birmingham Xpress and make it an integral part of the services we provide.”
For more information about Birmingham Xpress and the bus rapid transit system, go to
https://www.birminghamal.gov/brt.
