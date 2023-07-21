BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend is underway in Alabama. Now through Sunday, you can save on those back-to-school shopping lists.

School is just a few weeks away, and that means many families have long lists of items needed to get kids ready to go back to school. This weekend, you can buy those items without the state’s 4% sales tax and depending on if your city or county is participating, you could see additional savings.

Nancy Dennis with the Retail Association of Alabama said some stores are also lowering prices to fall within the sales tax weekend guidelines for certain items like clothes, shoes and computers, making the discounts even bigger.

“Each item is $100 dollars or less,” Dennis said. “So you may find sneakers that were $120 that are going to be $99 on top of the other savings that are already there. So it just helps money stretch further this weekend.”

Dennis said now is also a great time to get those big-ticket items like laptops, tablets and e-readers. She said many stores will also be marking those down so they qualify for the sales tax holiday.

You can find a full list of cities and counties that are participating in the sales tax holiday on the Alabama Retail Association’s website.