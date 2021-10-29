Alabama women stop getting paid Sept. 28 due to gender wage gap, report says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recently updated report, Business.org estimates that nationally women perform almost two months of labor for free when the gender wage gap is taken into consideration. In Alabama, it’s even longer.

Using stop-pay methodology, Business.org determined the amount of labor women perform for free in a given year by using the gender pay gap to find how many days of uncompensated work women provide when their earning are compared to the earnings of men.

Women only earn 82 percent of what men earn, according to their report, placing the national gender wage gap at an average of 18 percent. The national stop-pay date lands at Oct. 29, meaning women in the U.S. perform 63 day of free labor when compared to the rate their men are compensated. But racial and geographical factors impact this gap for many groups of women.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW), a nonpartisan group committed to fighting “to remove the barriers and biases that stand in the way of gender equity,” points out that a woman’s race greatly affects the gap they experience. Asian women earn 87 percent of what non-Hispanic white men earned in 2019. Black women, Native Hawaiian women and Other Pacific Islander women were paid only 63 percent of what men earned, and Indigenous women received 60 percent while Hispanic or Latino women were paid only 55 percent.

In their breakdown of wage gaps and stop-pay dates in specific states, Business.org found that women in Alabama overall earn 26 percent less than men, performing uncompensated labor from Sept. 28 to December 31, or 94 days. They also report that the average salary for a woman working in Alabama is $37,161, but the average salary for a man in the state is $50,018.

Despite the state’s above-average gap, Alabama somehow isn’t the most egregious state when it comes to the compensation of different genders. Wyoming has the highest gap of 35 percent, and Utah’s gap (30 percent) is the second highest. Louisiana has a gap of 28 percent, and Oklahoma’s gap is 27 percent, making Alabama the state with the fifth highest wage gap.

Conversely, Vermont has the lowest gap at 9 percent, followed by Hawaii and Maryland, who both have gaps of 11 percent. Only 11 other states and D.C. fall below the national average of 18 percent:

California (12 percent)

Nevada (13 percent)

New York (14 percent)

North Carolina (14 percent)

Rhode Island (15 percent)

Alaska (15 percent)

Connecticut (16 percent)

Arizona (17 percent)

Delaware (17 percent)

District of Columbia (17 percent)

Florida (17 percent)

Business.org suggests that many factors influence the wage gap, citing unequal hiring practices, toxic corporate cultures and a lack of comprehensive legislation.

A full map of wage gaps by state can be viewed below.

To see Business.org’s complete report click here.