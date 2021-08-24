Alabama women make $12K less than men annually, report finds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A report by business.org found that women in Alabama are paid 26% less than men annually.

The average salary of a woman in Alabama is $37,161 while a man’s average salary in the state is $50,018, meaning women get paid, on average, $12,857 less than men who work in the state.

The gender pay gap in Alabama is 8 percent higher than the national gap at 18 percent, and the state ranks at 47 when it comes to gender pay equality, the report states.

The report lists several potential reasons for pay discrepancies between women and men, citing unequal hiring practices, corporate cultures biased towards men, community cultures that emphasize traditional family work structures and lack of business opportunities and funding for women among other possibilities.

To see how other states ranked, view the report here.