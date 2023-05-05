DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A woman bothered by continuous telemarketing calls has filed a federal lawsuit against an insurance provider and its digital marketing company.

Juanita Williams has filed a class action lawsuit against Choice Health Insurance and Digital Media Solutions after claiming she received numerous telemarketing calls from the agencies in August 2022 even though her number was listed on the National Do Not Call Registry.

According to the lawsuit, Williams received and rejected calls from Choice Health and Digital Media Solutions on August 16, 17, 19, 22, 26, and 30, 2022, and September 6, 9, 16, 19, and 30, 2022. She also received calls on November 16 and 18.

Williams says she was able to confirm the calls were on behalf of Choice Health after calling their number back and was met with the greeting “Thank you for calling Choice Health Insurance,”

According to Williams, Choice Health told her Digital Media Solutions had generated her number as a lead and she had given them permission to call her, but when Williams asked to see the copies of the permission form, they failed to provide it.

That is because permission to contact Ms. Williams was never obtained and doesn’t exist. Choice Health is liable for telemarketing calls placed by DMS to generate customers for Choice Health. Complaint filed by Juanita Williams

The lawsuit states that since 2020, Digital Media Solutions have faced at least six lawsuits alleging it violated TCPA’s prohibition on making calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and has been the subject of multiple complaints to the Better Business Bureau.

Williams believes that she, and everyone involved in the class action suit, is entitled to at least $1,500 for each violation.