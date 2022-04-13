DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for her role in a Dothan truck bombing that targeted her former boyfriend.

Authorities with the Department of Justice say Ashley Nicole Haydt, of Taylor, conspired with a friend to bomb the truck of her ex-boyfriend, whom she shares a child with. The friend, Sylvio Joseph King, had already pleaded guilty and testified against Haydt.

Police say a bomb planted in the work truck of Haydt’s ex-boyfriend went off in October 2017, injuring him.

According to court records and evidence presented at her trial, Haydt worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with King. By 2017, the two had become friends and Haydt told King about the troubled relationship she was having with her boyfriend at the time. The DOJ said that after exchanging a series of messages, Haydt told King that her life would be better if her ex-boyfriend were “out of the picture.”

Authorities say with Haydt’s ongoing encouragement to kill her ex-boyfriend, King began to purchase materials needed to construct a pipe bomb.

Haydt provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and, in the early morning of October 23, 2017, King placed the explosive device in the ex-boyfriend’s work truck that was parked at his home, according to the DOJ. King detonated the bomb while the ex-boyfriend was driving to work. Shrapnel from the device was blasted into the ex-boyfriend’s back and hip area, but survived thanks to help from a passing motorist and first responders.

Police report that after the explosion, King sent Haydt a message that read, “boom, I felt that from 120 feet away,” and, “taken care of the problem.”

In 2021, King was sentenced to nine years in prison.