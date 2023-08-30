ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Flomaton woman was chased through three counties on Friday morning in what police and the woman believe was a targeted attack.

During her commute to work, Shannon Hanks noticed a car following her a little too closely on highway 131 in Escambia County, Alabama.

“It caused me to go off of the side of the highway,” Hanks said. “I kept control of my car and came back on. When I saw him driving erratic and saw how fast he was going in front of me, I thought I should call 911 because there is normally a state trooper by the interstate.”

Hanks called 911 and gave the description of the man and car. Hanks even got a picture of the car when she suddenly noticed the car circling back to get behind her, running her off the road into a culvert, right by the Barnett Crossroads Fire Department, which happened to have staff outside to help.

Hanks was able to keep driving and continued her drive to work in Monroe County.

“I proceeded to go on my regular schedule to work,” Hanks said. “When I got to Monroe County, which is at least 45 minutes, I hung up with my fiancé letting him know that I made it safe because I could see my work sign. As I did, I turned to get in the other lane and screamed because he almost hit me, and that was the first time I saw him again. He was there waiting on me.”

As Hanks tried to get away, the man pulled up beside her.

“He pulled back up on the side of my vehicle where I could not get off the road…. He held up a gun in his left hand, and he smiled at me,” Hanks said.

Hanks immediately tried to get away when another car with New York license plates came up beside her to box her in. She said she was going 127 mph trying to get away, and the pursuit went on for 15 miles out of town. She called 911 several times, but each call kept dropping.

“I made a decision to hit him,” Hanks said. “I was terrified if I hit him my radiator would bust. I waited to get close enough to him and bumped him. It was successful, and he lost control, and I turned around and floored it back toward town.”

Hanks made it to Monroeville where a deputy was waiting. The deputy was able to capture the man identified as Corey Allen Guy. Guy claimed he was drunk and had no recollection of where he was. Sheriff Heath Jackson of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it could be a targeted attack.

“We have charged him with one count of stalking, which is a felony first degree,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that Guy is being held at the Monroe County Jail and will be extradited to Escambia County within the next few days and will have a court date.