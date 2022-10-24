MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A 36-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 8-month-old daughter could be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles (ABPP).

Desiree Dawn Childers was accused of intentionally drowning her infant daughter in September 2013, after an arrest warrant alleged that the baby, Blakely Alexandria Fairburn, was placed in the bathtub fully clothed.

According to reports at the time, the incident happened at home on Oak Brook Circle and was investigated by the Madison Police Department.

Paramedics tried to revive the child and rushed her to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Childers was initially charged with reckless murder. She was arrested in September 2013 on a $500,000 bond, and would later be released on December 26, 2013.

Desiree Childers (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During a jury trial in June 2017, Childers pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As of late October, Childers has served just over eight years of her sentence. Her earliest release date is set for September 3, 2034.