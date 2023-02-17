COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 26-year-old Leighton woman was arrested in connection to a large amount of Dewalt tools stolen out of Boaz, according to authorities.

Jazlyn Laine Terry was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property after the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office carried out an investigation.

Investigators with the CCSO were contacted by the Boaz Police Department in Marshall County for help in finding a 1999 Dodge 2500 Pickup truck (an estimated $10,000 in value), and around $20,000 in Dewalt tools, all reportedly stolen from the Boaz area.

Police were able to provide detectives in Colbert county a possible address in what authorities called “extreme eastern Colbert County.”

Terry (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office) (Colbert Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators went to that address and said they found the stolen truck in the yard.

A further investigation recovered numerous Dewalt tools that authorities said matched the ones police in Boaz had reported as stolen.

Terry was held in the Colbert County Jail on a $10,000 bond with outstanding warrants for out-of-state agencies. She has since been released and is currently in the custody of the Moulton Police Department.