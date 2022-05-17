DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been arrested and charged with five counts of chemical endangerment to children after liquid-Xanax coated gummy candy was found in the house, easily accessible by five children.

Brandy Leshee Waters, 41, was arrested May 12 and charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child, police report.

Police said it’s possible the woman allowed one of the children to eat some of this candy.

Neighbors tell WDHN it happened at the house just behind me, 2102 Shadybrook Lane. They also say that at the time, seven people were living in the house.

Among these seven people were, the woman who was arrested, her retired mother, and five children. According to a neighbor, one of the children was staying there temporarily.

“There’s four kids that live in the home with a single mom and a grandma. There was a 16-year-old that his mom let him come stay,” neighbor Jadie Shaw said.

A neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous says he called the police originally because there were gunshots in the backyard apparently being fired at a dog.

According to this anonymous neighbor, it was the 16-year-old who was shooting and the neighbor confronted the teenager.

After the situation escalated to threats of violence, the neighbor called the police.

That is when police found the drugs inside the house.

Other neighbors who wished to remain anonymous tell WDHN that two people were taken into custody that night — Waters and the 16-year-old.

The juvenile’s charges and name have not been released to the public.

One of the neighbors told WDHN the dog survived the attack.

Waters is currently in the Houston County Jail with a bond set at $75,000. This is an ongoing investigation so stay with WDHN for any updates.