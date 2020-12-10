Alabama woman asking community for 100 cards to be sent to great-grandmother for her 100th birthday

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Greenville woman is asking for everyone’s help in celebrating her great-grandmother’s 100th birthday.

Mallory Duncan’s great-grandmother Roberta Cauthen turns 100 on Saturday and Duncan is determined to ensure that she receives 100 birthday cards this year.

Cauthen is a mother to five children, grandmother to 11, and great-grandmother to 18. Duncan posted to Facebook including pictures of her great-grandmother and an address to send cards.

She plans to surprise her great-grandmother on Saturday with cards and celebrate as she turns 100.

To wish Roberta Cauthen a happy birthday, send her a card to P.O. Box 432, Greenville, AL 36037.