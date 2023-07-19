DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 55-year-old woman from Rainbow City is facing criminal charges after court records say she pretended to be a police officer investigating a human trafficking ring.

Sherie Shree Armstrong was arrested on July 14 following a DeKalb County grand jury’s indictment, which included two counts of impersonating a peace officer.

Court documents say Armstrong told one man and one woman that she was a police officer and asked to see their identification during a February incident.

According to the indictment, returned in April, said Armstrong also told the woman that she needed to go inside the woman’s hotel room “as she was investigating a human trafficking ring.”

Online jail records show Armstrong remains in the DeKalb County Jail on a $10,000 bond.