DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in several teens being hurt in 2021 will stand trial this week.

Norciss Brown faces 30 plus counts of reckless endangerment.

Police say that in September 2021, Brown held a party for minors on reeves street in the plaza two shopping center. Brown leased the venue for the party and said in the contract agreement that she said the party was not for teens, according to a DPD officer who knew the case.

In the contract, it said that if it was a teen party, the Dothan police would have to provide security. Instead, Brown hired a friend to be security that night.

Between 75 and 150 kids were reportedly at the party, where shots were fired and underage drinking occurred, according to police.

Brown is set to have her bench trial Monday morning in Judge Benjamin Lewis’ courtroom.