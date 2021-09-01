Alabama will observe a moment of silence to honor 12,000 lost to COVID-19

ICU nurse Melinda Hunt, facing, hugs the sister of a COVID-19 patient she had been caring for, who had just passed away, inside a COVID unit at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ALABAMA – There will be a statewide moment of silence to remember the more than 12,000 Alabamians lost to COVID-19.

Next Tuesday, September 7, at 12 p.m., Alabamians are encouraged to participate in remembering not only those who have died, but also those who are currently suffering from COVID, the families of those affected, and the health care workers caring for them.

“The Delta variant is causing unprecedented devastation and grief in Alabama,” said Donald E. Williamson, M.D., president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We had hoped that we’d be in a better place this fall; but our hospitals are full, and families across the state continue to deal with tremendous loss. Our dedicated health care workers are under incredible physical and emotional strain, yet still are giving all they have to care for their patients. Likely, all of us know someone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and we would like to take a moment to pause and remember these individuals.”

“Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer,” Williamson said. “We urge others across the state to join us on Tuesday.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, over 12,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.