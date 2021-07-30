Alabama WIC program introduces options for self-checkout

(WHNT) — Self-checkout options will soon be available to Alabama families who benefit from the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the state’s WIC program conducted an initial test of self-checkout software with Walmart. Due to the initiative’s success, other WIC-authorized stores may soon be able to offer self-checkout once testing is completed.

ADPH stated the goal of the self-checkout program is to “provide a smoother, more convenient shopping experience for WIC shoppers and an increased redemption of healthy food benefits for WIC families.”

A list of WIC stores to offer self-checkout options is available here.