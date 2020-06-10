Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery to resume committal services

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort announced Wednesday, June 10, that it will resume committal and memorial services beginning Monday, June 15.

The cemetery has been conducting burials without public services since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, families that were unable to attend a committal service between March 23 and June 14 can arrange for a service to be held on or after June 15. Families with burials scheduled on or after June 15 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of the burial.

The cemetery is implementing the following protective health guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus:

Limiting burial services to family members and friends

Social distancing between individuals that are not from the same household

Encouraging everyone in attendance to wear face coverings

Asking individuals to stay home if they are showing symptoms of a cold or flu

Access to the cemetery’s administrative office and other facilities will remain limited to cemetery staff

For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. For burial arrangements, contact the cemetery’s administrative office at (251) 626-7183 or (251) 625-1338.

