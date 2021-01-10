Alabama US Rep. Barry Moore says Twitter suspension is ‘censorship,’ deactivates account

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – Barry Moore was sworn in as the newest member of the United States Congress from Alabama on Jan. 3. A week later, Rep. Moore’s personal Twitter account was suspended after he shared his views on last week’s U.S. Capitol riots.

Moore, who represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, said he decided to deactivate that account.

“No way I’m going to support their [Twitter’s] biases,” he said in a Facebook post. “1st Amendment has always been what the left in this country claimed was paramount to them.”

Moore’s Chief of Staff, Shana Teehan, also confirmed the suspension of his personal account when CBS 42’s sister station in Dothan, WDHN News, reached out to her Sunday evening.

“Yes, he was suspended, but then deactivated his account because of the censorship of conservative voices he saw happening,” she said.

Moore said his professional Twitter account would still be used for providing congressional updates and other basic information from his office in Washington, D.C.