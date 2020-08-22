Alabama unemployment benefits temporarily boosted through FEMA help

(WHNT)— FEMA has approved Alabama’s application for a grant to boost unemployment benefits.
Under the Lost Wages Act, the federal government will provide an additional $300 each week to those unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will bring total benefits to a maximum of $575 each week.
FEMA will work with the state to make the additional funding available to Alabamians.
Alabama Department of Labor officials said the state expects three weeks of the additional benefits for sure, with each week after that subject to approval from FEMA.
ADOL said it expects the additional funding, retroactive to Aug. 1, to be available to those receiving unemployment within two weeks, possibly sooner.
