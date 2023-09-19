LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead following a train crash that occurred along Highway 14 and Lee Road 61 Tuesday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells said 911 dispatch received a call at 7:54 a.m. reporting a train striking a vehicle at an intersection just east of Loachapoka.

Responding deputies discovered a tractor trailer rig had been struck by the train and the driver was dead.

Sheriff Jones said investigators are looking into reports the truck possibly got stuck on the tracks and was unable to drive off before it was hit by an oncoming train.

The train traveled several hundred feet after the crash before it came to a stop.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and Southwest fire werre on scene.