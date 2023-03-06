BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a new poll published by USA Today, the town of Alexander City, Alabama was named one of the best Southern small towns in the country.

In the poll, called the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Alexander City was ranked the second best Southern small town in America, losing to Maysville, Kentucky, who took the top spot. The poll was completed using reader suggestions, as well as a panel of travel writers.

“Just north of the sprawling Lake Martin reservoir, Alexander City is a quiet Southern town with plenty of shoreline for a lakeside getaway with family or friends,” the description of the town read. “Swimming, fishing and boating are favorite local pastimes, and local Chimney Rock has become a hot spot for cliff jumping. Main Street also draws in locals and tourists, with boutique shops, restaurants, a summertime farmer’s market, and the Wellborn Muscle Car Museum, home to the nation’s largest high-performance Dodge collection.”

Alexander City was first founded in 1872 and has a population of approximately 14,843 people. Two of its most notable natives is Terrell Owns, an NFL Hall of Famer, as well as George Hardy, an actor who starred in the movie “Troll 2,” famously regarded as one of the worst films ever made.

Other categories of small towns were also named in the poll, such as Best Coastal Small Town, Best Historic Small Town and Best Small Town Food Scene. Fairhope, Alabama was ranked ninth in the Best Small Town for Shopping category.

“Over the years, artists, craftspeople and writers have flocked to this town, illustrating why there are so many galleries, bookstores and locally designed products to be enjoyed here, along with antique shops, clothing stores and more,” the description read.