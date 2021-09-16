Alabama town named one of Money.com’s best places to live

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Money.com recently listed their 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S., and one Alabama town made the cut.

With a population just over 51,000, Madison, Ala. is located on the edge of Huntsville and sits at number 12 on Money.com’s list, which ranks cities based on their affordability, quality of life and economic opportunities.

Madison has several factors that resulted in its high placement, but job opportunities and employment rates played a big part. The city boasts an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent, and job opportunities abound with multiple large employers like the two Boeing Plants and a Mazda-Toyota Plant minutes away.

Money.com says that the median household income in Madison is 35.5 percent the national average, sitting at $93,090. Groceries in Madison cost 4 percent less than the national average.

