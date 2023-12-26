BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDHN) — A Wiregrass family is spending their Christmas holiday in a Birmingham hospital room, as they support their 18-year-old daughter, who is fighting leukemia and just underwent her first round of chemotherapy.

Anna Oyler, a recent graduate of Harvest Christian School was trying to decide what she wanted to do after high school. She worked at The Bean Bro with her twin sister. This past summer, Anna and her family went to the beach, where she came back with a severe sunburn on her legs, but it wouldn’t go away, so they went to Southeast Health.

“As soon as we walked in her first blood pressure was 236 over 136, so that kind of sent panic in everybody because we just thought we were there for sun poisoning,” Anna’s mother, Amy Oyler said.

Anna was then taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to the ICU, where they tried to get her blood pressure under control.

A nephrology team or team that works with the kidneys later ran some tests and diagnosed anna with C3G or Complement 3 Glomerulopathy, an autoimmunie disease that attacks the kidneys.

From their doctors prescribed Anna with steroids, blood pressure pills, and immunosuppressants.

“All of this on that little body has been a lot on her, but they were doing all of that to protect her kidney’s the best they possibly could,” Amy said.

The Oylers were transferred from care with Children’s of Alabama to UAB Hospital in an effort to bypass dialysis and move straight to kidney transplant, where the Oyler’s were told to return in January to begin registering with the transplant center.

However, Anna got sick again in November and was taken to Birmingham and bloodwork was done, where it was determined that her white blood cell count was depleted.

After being admitted to UAB, her levels continued to drop and a bone marrow biopsy was required and after a few tests she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

While also diagnosing her with Lupus nephritis, a disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own cells and organs, after tests on a heavy rash on her face were performed.

“You know she is so young and she was just thinking about planning her life and all of sudden life had other plans,” Amy Oyler said.

Anna started her first round of chemotherapy on Friday and after three rounds of chemotherapy it is the goal of Anna’s team of doctors that she will achieve a level of remission and her kidneys will survive enough that they can do a stem cell transplant.

The stem cell transplant will allow her to grow a new immune system that will conquer and eliminate the C3G and the Lupus nephritis and she will be able to have a kidney transplant with out fear of C3G destroying it.

“I am just so appreciative and so grateful and I would just love for people to continue to life her up in prayer,” Amy Oyler said. “She’s going to make it through it.”

Friends of the family have set up a Meal Train account to help pay for meals in Birmingham and a GoFundMe has been set up that will go toward’s Anna’s treatment and care

“It’s overwhelming a little bit and I am so grateful and so appreciative because it does allow me to be here with her,” Amy Oyler said.