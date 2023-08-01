COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A former New Brockton High School teacher has pleaded guilty to sending inappropriate text messages to a student, Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox confirmed.

On Monday, Heartlee Pittman pleaded guilty to one count of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Pittman, 25, was arrested in late June after a short investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report about Pittman having possible inappropriate communications with a student under 19.

Tarbox said they found proof of at least one topless photo of herself that was sent to the student.

After pleading guilty, Pittman received a one-year suspended sentence in the Coffee County Jail with a two-year probation term. During her probation, Pittman is not allowed to contact the student victim in this case.

“It was important to the State to reach a satisfactory resolution in this case,” Tarbox said in a statement. “This agreement ensured that both the case was resolved and the student victim did not have to be subjected to the court process. Further, the State was concerned about ensuring that the Defendant had no further contact with children in future employment. If the system works as it should, then the Defendant should be unable to work in education or other childcare related fields in the future.”

Pittman has since resigned from her position with the Coffee County Board of Education.