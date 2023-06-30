ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — Recently, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of possible inappropriate communications between a teacher and a student under the age of 19 at New Brockton High School.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began looking into the reports and eventually obtained a warrant for the arrest of Heartlee Pittman, 25, on one count of a school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Sheriff Scott Byrd said Pittman turned herself into the Coffee County Jail on Thursday and was booked on a $1,500 bond.