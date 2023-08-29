FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A teacher in Fort Payne was arrested and charged with public intoxication at the school she teaches at Monday.

Melissa Ann Harris, 49, and charged her with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and possession of a controlled substance. The Fort Payne Police Department reported that officers responded to allegations of an intoxicated teacher on campus at Fort Payne Middle School.

Officers report that Harris allegedly had prescription medication that she did not have a prescription for. Harris was then taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Fort Payne Police and Fort Payne City Schools officials are still investigating.