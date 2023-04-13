FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A high school teacher has been arrested after reportedly driving a school vehicle with students inside while under the influence, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says.

Rodney Waddle was arrested for public intoxication on April 12 and charged with reckless endangerment.

FCSO says they were on the campus of Belgreen High School with a K-9 unit for a random drug test when a K-9 alerted officers to Waddle’s desk. After this, a K-9 alerted officers to a Franklin County Board of Education (FCBOE) car in the school parking lot that Waddle was seen driving. K-9 also alerted officers to Waddle’s personal vehicle.

Waddle was removed from the classroom after the alerts. Authorities say Waddle gave them permission to search his personal vehicle. At this time, FCSO says deputies noticed that Waddle was under the influence of a substance.

Upon searching Waddle’s vehicle deputies found a controlled substance that Waddle had a prescription for authorities say. At this time FSCO says they arrested Waddle for public intoxication.

FCSO say Waddle has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment to students since students were in the FCBOE vehicle he was driving.

Waddle is listed on the school’s website as a science teacher. News 19 has reached out to the Franklin County School Board about Waddle’s status. Superintendent Greg Hamilton sent a statement saying,

The safety and education of Franklin County students is paramount. Administrators, teachers, SROs, students and law enforcement did an excellent job during todays lock down. Greg Hamilton

He also added that Waddle has been placed on administrative leave.