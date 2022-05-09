SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — A Smiths Station High School teacher was arrested after investigators say he took four pictures of a 16-year-old female student’s breast area while she was in the classroom.

On Thursday, Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies were made aware a teacher was taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school.

SRO deputies contacted the teacher, David Edward Gregory, 60, of Opelika. Evidence obtained by investigators resulted in Gregory being charged with one count first-degree voyeurism, which is a class “C” felony.

According to a deposition filed with Lee County District Court Friday, Gregory told investigators he was going to use the photographs “like any other man would.”

The deposition reads:

“On or about May 5, 2020, to David Edward Gregory, alias, took 4 photographs of (16-year-old female) breast area while she was inside of classroom at Smiths Station High School. David Gregory gave a Right’s advised statement admitting to taking photographs of (student) and he stated that he was going to use the photographs like any other man would. David Gregory also admitted that he gets sexual gratification from the photographs that he took.”

(Deposition )

Gregory was booked at the Lee County Detention Center Thursday night and released after posting bond later that night.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are probable. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).