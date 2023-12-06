MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One-time tax rebates are on their way to nearly 2 million Alabama tax filers, according to a statement from Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

Ivey said that since December 1, more than 500,000 rebate checks and over 850,000 direct deposits have been processed, many of which have been delivered.

“As the country continues to face tough times, Alabama taxpayers are working harder to stretch their paychecks to cover expenses, and for some, this little bit goes a long way,” Ivey said. “Most of the rebate funds should arrive by mid-December. In fact, I am already hearing from many who have received their rebates.”

To qualify for a rebate, taxpayers must have filed a 2021 Individual Income Tax return which the Alabama Department of Revenue received on or before October 17, 2022.

Non-residents, estates or trusts or anyone who was claimed as a dependent during the 2021 tax year do not qualify.

The amount of each rebate is based on the qualified taxpayer’s filing status:

$150 for single, head of family, and married filing separate

$300 for married filing jointly

If you are eligible for a rebate and have not received it by December 15, call the Alabama Department of Revenue at 334-242-1170, and select option 1.