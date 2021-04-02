Alabama tax preparer indicted in tax fraud case

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The owner and operator of a tax preparation service in Alabama has been indicted in a federal fraud case.

A grand jury handed up a 37-count indictment against Ametra Q. Wooden, Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and IRS Criminal Investigations Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge James Dorsey said in a joint news release Wednesday. It was not immediately known if Wooden has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Wooden, 33, is charged with 35 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and two counts of willfully failing to file personal income tax returns. If convicted, she faces a maximum of three years in prison on each of the aiding and assisting charges and a $250,000 fine and up to a year on each of the failing to file charges and a $100,000 fine.

According to the indictment, Wooden owned and operated A Plus Tax Experts & Financial Services, a tax preparation firm with locations in Birmingham and Jasper. Her alleged crimes occurred on behalf of clients for the tax years 2014 through 2017. And, in 2014 and 2016, she allegedly failed to file personal tax returns, federal authorities said.