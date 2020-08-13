Alabama swimmer training for Tokyo Olympics despite COVID-19 delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics may have been postponed to next year, but one Alabama swimmer is keeping up with his training.

Zach Harting is a 22-year-old competitive swimmer who took the bronze at the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championship, 7th place at the 2016 Olympic trial, and is ranked 9th in the world for the 200 fly. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Olympics to next 2021, but Harting is finding ways to keep his swimming sharp until then.

Harting said going to the Olympics is his dream.

“I think the inner core of the onion has always been the same because my dream has always been to make the Olympic team, ever since i was seven,” Harting said.

Harting is training in Huntsville instead of with his team after some members tested positive for the virus. He said training solo is hard, but he’s gotten to spend some time with friends and his former swimming coach of 10 years.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo.

LATEST POSTS