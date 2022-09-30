MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state.

The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.”

Justices ordered those two counties’ courts to enter orders within 30 days permanently enjoining those locations from offering electronic gaming.

This comes after years-long legal battles headed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall against the machines.

While those counties passed constitutional amendments allowing bingo, Marshall says electronic bingo doesn’t fit that category.

“It’s taken us almost five years to get to the point to be able to validate what we’ve been saying all along, is that under the current law of Alabama, there is no such thing as electronic bingo. These in fact are slot machines, and slot machines are illegal under Alabama law,” Marshall said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit against gambling at the Greenetrack Casino in Greene County is still being adjudicated in court.