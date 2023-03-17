OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Alabama educator is facing child sex abuse allegations after several students accused him of inappropriately touching them on their backs and buttocks while he was a substitute teacher at Opelika Middle School.

According to court documents, Charles Baker Jr., 59, was arrested by Opelika Police on Monday and charged with school employee sexual contact. Baker was released from jail after posting $145,000 bond.

Court documents indicate on November 17, 2022, Opelika Middle School’s principal alerted a school resource officer to a sexual misconduct complaint involving Baker, who was acting as a sixth grade substitute teacher. Baker was accused by three students of touching them on the buttocks and lower backs.

The students, who are 11 years old, advised Baker brought them upstairs to a bathroom, and while on the stairwell, Baker lifted a student’s shirt and touched their buttocks. Two other students claimed he inappropriately rubbed them on their lower back and hip areas.

Administrators pulled videos of the area, but did not see any students in distress. On the day of the alleged offense, Baker was relieved of substituting at Opelika Middle School.

“Mr. Baker was a substitute teacher hired through an outside agency. After the alleged incident was reported, Mr. Baker was asked to leave the school and has not returned to school property. In addition, he has not been hired as a substitute teacher at any Opelika City School since that date. Opelika City Schools has cooperated fully with the investigation,” said an Opelika City School Administrator in a statement.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said school administrators go above and beyond to make sure students are protected and cooperate with investigators.