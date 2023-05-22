Building a back-to-school reading list can seem intimidating, but starting with books you plan to read for fun may help keep you motivated.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Ivey is encouraging children to include reading in their summer activities by participating in her summer reading challenge.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge concludes on July 31 and is open to all Alabama students in kindergarten through 8th grade. To participate, students may write a letter to the governor, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels will also be accepted topics.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade and the school they attend.

All letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At the launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

“As the school year wraps up, and we look ahead to our summer plans, I encourage each of you to set aside dedicated time for reading. This summer, I am inviting all Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge,” Governor Ivey stated via a press release. “I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you about your summer literary adventure.”