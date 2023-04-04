MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The student in the alleged sexual abuse case involving former Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach Jonathan Sauers is taking legal action claiming the school removed her from an athletic team, according to court documents.

The student filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

According to court documents, the family of the teen says she has been removed from an athletic team because her parents refused to sign a document in regards to the sexual abuse.

The document the schools wants the parents to sign is a “hold harmless agreement in favor of Faith Academy,” according to court documents.

Her family says being taken off the team will impact her future because she has the potential to play at the collegiate level.

A hearing for the motion is scheduled for Monday, April 10.

Sauers was arrested on March 14 and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 years and school employee engaging in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years.

On March 20, Sauers posted his $45,000 bail and was released from jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.